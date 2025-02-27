La Salle County marriage licenses: Feb. 1-14, 2025

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from Feb. 1 through Feb 14, 2025.
- Victor Manuel Cortez Rangel of Ottawa and Beatriz Olivo Ramirez of Ottawa
- Cristian Aldair Saucedo Ramirez of Ottawa and Nubia Jazmin Gonzalez Martinez of Ottawa
- Neal Edward Brooks of Braceville and Holly Beth Mann of Geneva
- Dillon Zachary Harms of Ottawa and Hannah Mae Ashfield of Ottawa
- Arturs Malisevs of Warrenville and Cortney Gabriel Smith of Warrenville
- Jacob Lee Marmion of Peru and Carla Andreina Guanipa Torres of Peru
- Silas Robert Kleinau of Lostant and Bethany Dawn Fenwick of Lostant
- Neal Spencer Robbins of Earlville and Marilyn Joyce Roth of Earlville
- Austin Michael Menges of Seneca and Kyleigh Alexis Mann of Seneca
- Cole James Bircher of Ottawa and Kasey Lee Kittle of Ottawa
- Jose Antonio Mendoza Lua of Serena and Esperanza Rose Ramos of Serena
- Kevin William Hoffman of Somonauk and Lisa Andrea Arevalo of Somonauk
- Gonzalo Maravilla-Ceja of Minooka and Blanca Lorena Vargas Velazquez of Minooka
- Kenneth Lloyd Nelson of Utica and Giovanna Betsabe Garcia Rivero of Hanover Park
- Joseph Patrick Pisano of Henry and Cassandra Marie Torbik of Henry
- Joseph Allan Sexton of Ottawa and Kristina Marie Thrush of Ottawa