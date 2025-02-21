Immigration attorney: People should come the right way, government needs to give them the right way

Immigration attorney Sara Dady speaks during a presentation on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Mendota High School auditorium. Dady talked about immigrants understanding and knowing their rights. (Scott Anderson)

Immigration attorney Sara Dady set out to clear up confusion and provide legal information Thursday about immigration rights, especially as federal immigration priorities change.

Based in Rockford, Dady has been traveling throughout northern Illinois to give presentations, making her latest stop Thursday night at Mendota High School.

Dady addressed a crowd of more than 40 people in the school’s auditorium, explaining aspects of the U.S. immigration system and how local law enforcement interacts with federal immigration policies. The presentation was translated into Spanish.

Dady is the founder of Dady Law Group LLC and is a member of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, as well as the Illinois Know Your Rights Task Force.

“I’ve given this specific presentation about five or six times since January, but I’ve also done several overviews of the U.S. immigration system,” Dady said. “It’s shocking to me how little people know about our constitution and their rights.

“I’m just glad to see people are coming to these presentations because these are rights we all have as humans, regardless of citizenship status.”

On the federal level, Dady emphasized the Fourth and Fifth amendments in the Constitution provide protections that apply to everyone physically present in the United States, regardless of their immigration status.

She said that under Illinois’ Trust Act, immigration enforcement is strictly the responsibility of federal agents, meaning local and state police can’t ask about immigration status or assist in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

Dady said this act helps build trust with local police to ensure public safety, particularly for people who fear deportation if they report incidents.

“The state wants people to trust the police, they want people to not have to fear calling 911 if they’re a victim or witness a crime,” Dady said.

She said, however, it’s important to know the basic rights when dealing with any law enforcement and when it’s best to remain silent.

“The constitution guarantees everyone their basic human rights,” she said. “When dealing with any police, it’s important to be polite, but you don’t have to answer every question they ask by yourself. Wait for a lawyer or judge.”

She emphasized throughout the presentation that immigration violations are treated different from criminal violations. Immigration is under civil law in the U.S., completely separate from criminal law.

Dady criticized the current immigration system, emphasizing the lengthy process immigrants must endure to gain legal citizenship and how it contributes to the rise in undocumented immigrants.

“Our immigration system is outdated and doesn’t do what we need it to do in the 21st century,” she said. “I think most people agree that people should come to the United States the right way, but that means our government needs to give them the right way.”

At the end of the presentation, Dady provided resources for those seeking legal representation or advice.

For more information or to contact her team, visit Dady’s website at https://dadylawgroup.com/ or reach her at 815-520-0387 or sdady@dadylawgroup.com.

Additional resources include Legal Aid Chicago and Chicago Volunteer Legal Services.