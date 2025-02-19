Arukah Institute of Healing in Princeton, Ottawa receives $3.6 million from state

Gov. JB Pritzker (left) announces a $3.6 million in investment in Arukah Institute of Healing on Jan. 7, 2025, in Normal, accompanied by Dr. Sarah Scruggs, founder & CEO of Arukah. (Photo provided by Cory Scott)

The Arukah Institute of Healing, Inc., which serves Bureau, La Salle, Grundy, Marshall, and Putnam counties, has been awarded $3.6 million as part of Gov. JB Pritzker’s $200 million statewide initiative to expand innovative healthcare services for underserved populations.

Arukah was one of just 13 recipients selected for this competitive grant through the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services and the Capital Development Board.

Pritzker announced the funding during a Jan. 7 news conference in Normal. He called the initiative a “first-of-its-kind collaboration” aimed at addressing root causes of health disparities, providing comprehensive care and strengthening healthcare infrastructure for underserved communities.

With this investment, Arukah will enhance its headquarters in Princeton while also expanding its reach with the purchase and development of a second location in Ottawa. This expansion reflects Arukah’s commitment to addressing the growing mental health and substance use treatment needs in the region.

“A Transformational Investment,” said Sarah Scruggs, founder & CEO of Arukah. “This investment is transformational — not just for Arukah, but for the communities we serve. It affirms our mission to address mental health and substance use challenges at their roots, providing holistic, comprehensive care where it is needed most.

“At Arukah, we believe that true healing comes from understanding and treating the whole person — mind, body, and spirit — while also addressing the social and environmental factors that shape health. This funding allows us to expand access, create lasting impact, and bring healing to more individuals and families.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of Gov. Pritzker, HFS, and the Capital Development Board. With this investment, we are not just building facilities — we are building stronger, healthier communities.”

Arukah’s expansion will provide critical services in mental health, substance use treatment, and community-based wellness programs, ensuring that more individuals have access to the care they need, closer to home.

For more information go to arukahinstitute.org