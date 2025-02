With the forecast calling for wind chills as low as -18 degrees at 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago, schools in Bureau County are adapting their schedules.

With the forecast calling for wind chills as low as -18 degrees at 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago, schools in Bureau County are adapting their schedules for Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Delayed starts

Ohio Community Schools: 10 a.m. start

Princeton Elementary: 10 a.m. start

Princeton High School: 2 hour delayed start