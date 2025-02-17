IVCC Board to meet Feb. 19

Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, in the Board Room, C-307. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Agenda items include faculty tenure recommendations, emeritus status recommendations, nominations for Illinois Community College Trustees Association awards, equipment purchases, tuition and fee adjustments, and personnel appointments.

The full agenda and links to Board materials can be found at www.ivcc.edu/board. The meeting can be accessed by the public at link https://ivcc-edu.zoom.us/j/81228555729 and meeting ID number 812 2855 5729. For dial-in, call 312- 626-6799.

The Board will adjourn briefly into closed session before acting on the full agenda.

The Board’s updated 2025 meeting schedule can be found at www.ivcc.edu/board/board_meeting_dates.php.