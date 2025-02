Seneca draws No. 1 seed for Marengo Subsectional A

The IHSA has announced the seeds for the upcoming boys subsectionals. Here’s a look at the Bureau County area seeds. BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus projects the regional assignments, with pairings being released at 4 p.m. Friday. Bureau Valley and Princeton are hosting Class 2A regionals.

Marengo Subsectional A

No. 1 Seneca (23-5)

No. 2 Rock Falls (18-7)

No. 3 Riverdale (17-9)

No. 4 Princeton (14-12)

No. 5 Mendota (17-8)

No. 6 Bureau Valley (19-9)

No. 7 Sandwich (17-11)

No. 8 Oregon (16-13)

No. 9 Hall (11-14)

No. 10 Erie-Prophetstown (8-15)

No. 11 Morrison (9-19)

No. 12 Aurora Central Catholic (4-25)

Projected regional pairings: At Bureau Valley: No. 2 Rock Falls, No. 3 Riverdale, No. 6 BV, No. 8 Oregon, No. 10 Morrison, No. 11 E-P. At Princeton: No. 1 Seneca, No. 4 Princeton, No. 5 Mendota, No. 7 Sandwich, No. 9 Hall, No. 12 ACC.

Pecatonica Subsectional A

No. 1 Lanark Eastland (24-3)

No. 2 Annawan (20-5)

No. 3 Forreston (17-10)

No. 4 Galva (20-6)

No. 5 Sterling Newman (15-14)

No. 6 Fulton (14-14)

No. 7 St. Bede (12-16)

No. 8 Polo (12-13)

No. 9 Amboy (10-15)

No. 10 Milledgeville (7-18)

No. 11 Hiawatha (9-15)

No. 12 Ashton-Franklin Center (7-22)

No. 13 Wethersfield (6-21)

No. 14 LaMoille (7-21)

No. 15 Savanna West Carroll (5-19)

No. 16 DePue (2-21)

Projected regional pairings: At Amboy: No. 2 Annawan, No. 3 Forreston, No. 7 St. Bede, No. 9 Amboy, No. 11 Hiawatha, No. 13 Wethersfield, No. 14 LaMoille, No. 16 DePue. At West Carroll: No. 1 Eastland, No. 4 Galva, No. 5 Newman, No. 6 Fulton, No. 8 Polo, No. 10 Milledgeville, No. 12 AFC, No. 15 West Carroll