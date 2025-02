Here’s a look at the final 2024-25 Three Rivers East girls basketball standings with Princeton and Kewanee finishing as co-champions

Three Rivers East Con All Princeton 8-2 19-9 Kewanee 8-2 18-10 Newman 7-3 22-9 Hall 5-5 16-12 Erie-Prophetstown 2-8 6-19 Mendota 0-10 3-23