Ottawa director honored with museum building naming

Ottawa Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut (left) and Mayor Robb Hasty (right) stand with Mollie Perrot, executive director of the Scouting Museum, after a proclamation was read to name the scouting museum's building after her. (Charles Stanley for Shaw Local)

Mollie Perrot, executive director of the Scouting Museum in Ottawa, received a special 80th birthday gift Wednesday.

The city of Ottawa, through a proclamation signed by Commissioner Marla Pearson and read by Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut, named the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Museum building at 1100 Canal St., the Mollie Perrot Building in honor of her years of service and volunteerism.

Perrot, a local historian and past recipient of the Scouts' Silver Beaver Award, was given the proclamation and honor Wednesday – during a surprise birthday with cake and appetizers.

Perrot has served in the past on tourism boards in Springfield.

The executive director was appreciative of those who gathered to celebrate her birthday.

“The older I get the more I find out time is your best thing,” Perrot said. “For you to take time out and spend some with me I appreciate every one of you.”

— Charles Stanley contributed to this report.