La Salle County deputies cite 4 DUIs in holiday patrols

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic safety campaign from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2 aimed at reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. As a result of the holiday patrols, deputies made four DUI arrests.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was carried out by LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce fatalities.

During the holiday campaign, the sheriff’s office also reported 56 citations for speeding, 19 for occupant restraint violations, three for electronic device use citations and 21 other traffic violations. Seventeen motorists were ticketed for no insurance and another 21 for suspended registration

Deputies also made three traffic arrests and seven criminal arrests.

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.