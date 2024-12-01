Cub Scouts to return to Princeton

Interested parents and their children for Cub Scouts are invited to attend a “School Night for Scouting” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, taking place at the Prouty-Zearing Community Building, 435 S. Main St, Princeton. A parents’ meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. the following Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the same location. (Shaw File Photo)

When the opportunity to restart Cub Scout Pack 4151 in Princeton presented itself, Justina Chlum and Carrie Smith immediately were on board.

They were driving to Granville on a regular basis so their sons could be a part of the Cub Scout pack there, the duo said in a news release. They knew families around Princeton would be better served by a pack in their own community, however. Scouting is more fun and more rewarding when more children are a part of it. They set about to make that happen for Princeton-area boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Cub Scouting is a year-round program that involves the whole family since 2018.

In Cub Scouting, boys and girls start with their best “right now” selves and grow into their best future selves. Parents are actively involved and they set a positive example for their children, according to the news release. It’s fun, hands-on learning and achievement that puts children in the middle of the action and prepares them for today – and life. From outdoor adventures to activities that teach self-confidence, ethics and good citizenship, Scouting builds skills, friendships and life-long memories.

Interested parents and children are invited to attend “School Night for Scouting” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Prouty-Zearing Community Building, 435 S. Main St, Princeton. A parent meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Attendance on both nights is encouraged but not required. For information, contact Justina Chlum at 815-915-7777 or justinachlum@gmail.com for more information.

With the support of Masonic Lodge 587 and local volunteers, Pack 4151 will begin serving boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 10 in January.

For older kids, Scouts BSA Troop 6368 in Princeton offers boys ages 11-17 year-round activities, camping and leadership opportunities. Scouts BSA Troop 1091 in Spring Valley offers the same for girls ages 11-17, including summer camp and more. For information, visit beascout.org.