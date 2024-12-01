7 Mendota High School students named Illinois State Scholars

The following Mendota High School students have been named 2025-2026 Illinois State Scholars, they are (front, from left) Lily Bokus, Kaley Siemer, Korinne Miars and Shelby Bentley, (back) Samuel Matura, Quin Holland and Anthony Kelson, along with Principal Joe Masini. (Photo provided by Rachel Tarr)

Seven students from the Mendota High School graduating class of 2025 have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state agency committed to helping to make college accessible and affordable for Illinois families, confers this prestigious recognition to top Illinois high school students annually. Illinois State Scholars represent about the top 10% of high school seniors from high schools across the state and are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth-semester grade point average.

The following Mendota High School students have been named 2025-2026 Illinois State Scholars: Shelby Bentley, daughter of Ben and Sharlene Bentley of Mendota; Lily Bokus, daughter of Mike and Kaela Bokus of Mendota; Quin Holland, son of Troy and Aimee Holland of Mendota; Anthony Kelson, son of Cory and Christina Kelson of Compton; Samuel Matura, son of Samuel and Jeannie Matura of Mendota; Korinne Miars, daughter of Darrell and Jennifer Weber of Mendota; and Kaley Siemer, daughter of William and Sandra Siemer of West Brooklyn.