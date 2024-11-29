Ottawa woman arrested on arson charge following Thanksgiving fire

A 21-year-old woman was arrested Friday on an arson charge following a Thanksgiving evening fire in Ottawa.

Ottawa firefighters were called 7:58 p.m. Thursday to a bedroom fire at 1522 Pine St. The house had been vacated and no one was inside as firefighters arrived. After receiving statements from the residence’s occupants, along with preliminary observations by firefighters and police officers, it was determined the origin of the fire appeared intentional, Ottawa Police Det. Cpl. Matthew Najdanovich said in a news release.

Following an investigation, which included the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Tekeisha U. White, who had been temporarily living at the residence, was arrested and charged with arson, a class 2 felony, carrying a potential three- to seven-year prison sentence. White was taken to the La Salle County Jail where she will be held pending a detention hearing.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

Firefighters arrived at 8:03 p.m., finding the single-story residence with smoke coming out of the front door and smoke and flames out of a window on the north side of the building, said Fire Chief Brian Bressner in a news release. Within 10 minutes, the fire was under control, but firefighters continued with salvage, overhaul, and investigative operations, Bressner said.

The Ottawa Fire Department received support from several agencies, including the Ottawa Police Department, Ottawa Central Dispatch, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Wallace Fire Department, Marseilles EMS, Ottawa Water department, Nicor and Ameren.