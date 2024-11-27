A Servant’s Heart in Ottawa serves 40 Thanksgiving meals

James Bryan, Nick Maggos, Executive Director Sonjia Martin, Sonjia Hougas and Bill Hougas prepare to serve Thanksgiving dinner Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at a Servant’s Heart in Ottawa. (Maribeth Wilson)

A Servant’s Heart, an Ottawa nonprofit, hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner Monday to feed the community.

The organization prepared turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie and apple pie, and more holiday favorites. Volunteers served 40 meals, including carryout.

“It was wonderful,” Board Member Cathy Wilson said. “It was amazing to be able to give to the community and we are thankful to The Salvation Army for allowing us to use their kitchen.”

Volunteers who served and prepared the meal included James Bryan, Nick Maggos, Sonjia Hougas and Bill Hougas.

Wilson and Executive Director Sonjia Martin also worked at the event.

A Servant’s Heart serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 516 W. Madison St. in Ottawa. The doors open at 10:30 a.m.

The organization is in need of nonperishable items for the micro pantry along with butter and produce to prepare meals.

Those wishing to help can drop off donations at 610 W. Jefferson St. in Ottawa from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or at 516 W. Madison St. in Ottawa from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.