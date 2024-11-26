Store openings, closings on Thanksgiving Day

Walgreens pharmacy in Peru also is open 24 hours. The store isn open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Most stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Hy-Vee in Peru will be closed Thanksgiving Day. However, pre-ordered meal kits can be picked up between 8 and 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. Aldi in Ottawa, Streator and Peru will be closed. Kroger and Handy Foods in Ottawa and Streator, Sullivan’s Foods in Princeton and Mendota, and Illinois Valley Food & Deli in La Salle will be open with limited hours.

Target and Walmart are closed Thanksgiving Day. They both will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

CVS in Peru, both the store and pharmacy, will be open 24 hours. Walgreens pharmacy in Peru also is open 24 hours. The store isn open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Big Lots in Peru will be open Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Black Friday, Kohl’s opens at 5 a.m.; Home Depot, Target, Walmart and Menards at 6 a.m.; and Marshall’s at 7 a.m.

