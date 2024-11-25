Popeyes in Peru may open by December

The wait may be over for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Peru. (Katie Finlon)

Economic Development Director Bob Vickrey said during Monday’s Finance Committee the restaurant should be open by the end of the month with no guarantees.

In May 2023, the city approved the $300,000 purchase agreement with AbyPeru, Inc. at the formal municipal property located at 1839 and 1841 May Road for the new Popeyes. Construction crews broke ground in June 2023.

Director of Engineering and Zoning Eric Carls said final occupancy inspection is on Dec. 3.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said he is excited for the opening.

“This will be great for us locally,” he said. “But also more people getting off the interstate and visiting the city of Peru.”

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is a national chain restaurant, known for its fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits. The nearest locations are in Yorkville, DeKalb, Joliet, Bloomington and Peoria.