A Christmas cookie sale is scheduled 8 a.m. to when it’s sold out Saturday, Dec. 14, the Nativity of Our Lord Parish Hall, 510 Richard Mautino Drive, Spring Valley.

The sale is first come, first-served. Cookies and candy are $8 per pound and succarines are $12 per pound. Of the proceeds, $1 per pound will go to Hall Township Food Pantry and Public Action to Deliver Shelter.