Southern-style barbecue set to bring ‘some sweet with that heat’ to Peru

Illinois Valley residents will have a new Georgia-style barbecue option come Saturday, located at 1402 Peoria St. in Peru.

Reid’s Smokehouse Barbecue will bring Southern-style comfort foods, such as homemade macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, collard greens, fried okra and jalapeño cheddar biscuits.

Reid’s will be located at the former Mark Allen’s and Annie’s Pancake House and Restaurant.

“The homemade mac and cheese was actually my mother’s recipe that I tweaked a little bit,” owner Amanda Racz said. “The coleslaw is from my great-grandmother.”

All the meat seasonings are Racz’s own recipes, and the restaurant will be making its own sauces and rubs, as well.

“In Georgia, we like a little bit of sweet with our heat,” she said. “We’re really heavy on the seasonings, so lots of brown sugars and spicy seasonings.”

Racz, of Tinley Park, said she chose to open the restaurant after the owner of the building, who is one of her best friends, asked whether she would be interested.

She said she was on board and wanted to name the restaurant after her 4-year-old son, Reid.

“The barbecue was inspired by one in my hometown in St. Simons Island, Georgia, called Southern Soul Barbeque,” she said. “And it’s phenomenal, and I want it to be just like that.”

Reid's Barbecue will introduce Sir Winston, Reid’s older brother and best pug friend, owner Amanda Racz said. Sir Winston will be the face of the restaurant’s rubs and sauces, which the restaurant will call “Rubbies." (Maribeth Wilson)

Reid’s will be a quick-service restaurant with a cashier and a bartender, with the ability to sit down and eat in the main dining room or at the bar.

The restaurant will introduce Sir Winston, Reid’s older brother and best pug friend, Racz said. Sir Winston will be the face of the restaurant’s rubs and sauces, which the restaurant will call “Rubbies.”

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said he is excited that Reid’s has chosen Peru and knows a lot of people are looking forward to the new restaurant.

“I’m confident the residents of Peru will support them, but I also think people from outlining areas will also come to Peru to enjoy Reid’s,” he said.

Racz said she is excited to open the doors and let her son see the project they’ve been working and talking about for so long.

“I’m excited for everybody to try my family recipes and just get a taste of the South up here,” she said.

Reid’s Smokehouse Barbecue will host a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

Reid’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. For more information, visit www.reidssmokehouse.com or follow the restaurant on Facebook or Instagram.