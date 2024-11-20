Fort du Rochar prepares to send Christmas cards to veterans at upcoming Christmas potluck luncheon

The Fort du Rocher Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Oct. 12 at the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle with regent Donna Jungnickel presiding over the meeting.

Amanda Simpson reported the paperwork for the DAR Good Citizenship Awards had been distributed to the schools. Information on Wreaths Across America soon will be going out. Information about the wreaths can be viewed at WreathsacrossAmerica.org.

Native American minute was about Michaela Goade, a member of the Haeda and Tingot tribes of Alaska. She was the first Native American to win the Caldecott Medal of Honor for her illustrations in “We Are the Water.”

Members learned the deciding approval for the women’s right to vote amendment was passed in Tennessee. The deciding vote was given by Harry T. Burn whose mother encouraged him to vote yes. The American Spirit report also was on women’s suffrage. Members were reminded to take advantage of this privilege and vote in November.

The patriot minutes told of Pvt. Andrew Ferguson, a free Black who fought at Brandywine, King’s Mountain and Cowpens. His father had been captured by the British who tried to impress him into service for the king. He was beaten and after escaping joined the Continental Army. Ferguson was severely wounded at the Battle of Guilford Court House. Later, he fought at the Siege of the Ninety-Six and at the Battle of Eutaus Springs. He served for 5 years and 6 months.

The November patriot minute told of Congo Jack, also known as Jack Congo. He was a slave in Connecticut and enlisted in the 5th Regiment of the Continental Army, as his owner’s proxy. He died as a result of disease contracted at Valley Forge. His owner, Baldwin tried to petition to get Congo’s wages but failed after several attempts.

After the meeting, members put together goodie bags for residents of the veterans home as part of their annual service project. In November the program included a memorial service led by Alice Giberson.

The next meeting will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at First Presbyterian Church, 1003 Fifth St., Mendota. The program will include signing Christmas cards for veterans, followed by a Christmas potluck luncheon. Members are requested to send RSVPs to Donna. The Fort du Rocher website may be viewed at http://www.fortdurocherchapternsdar.com. Any woman older than 18 years of age whose lineage traces back to a Revolutionary War patriot, who wishes to learn more about Daughters of the American Revolution is invited to attend the next meeting or go online to www.dar.org