Spring Valley considers involvement in ‘Trees Forever’ program

The City of Spring Valley is looking into enrolling possibly in a program that through federal grants would boost not only the number of trees across the community but also the right kind of trees for its year-round environment.

Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson told the Spring Valley City Council that she had received a call from Annie Nichols, a naturalist and resident of Tiskilwa who would like to help the city obtain federal grants through her connection with Trees Forever.

Trees Forever is a nonprofit organization based in Marion, Iowa that, according to its website, is “a grassroots group of citizen volunteers determined to make a difference in our neighborhoods, communities and state” by helping those entities “plant and care for trees, shrubs and native grasses and plants.”

“I don’t have all of information yet, but she is very passionate about nature,” Thompson said, “and she’s been looking for a community that she could help. Yes, we are interested in checking it out and seeing what it will take.”

The first step in any involvement, Nichols told Thompson, would be an inventory of what the city already has, what’s thriving and what varieties of trees and plants would be suitable for the yearly environment, considering its temperatures, rainfall, days of sunshine, etc.

Nichols also said she has a friend experienced in writing applications for such grants who would be happy to help Spring Valley with them, as there is plenty of federal funding available for such projects.

The application would be due for submission by Dec. 31.

The council also approved the mayor’s nominations for five positions on the Spring Valley Park Board.

The new board members are Kelsey Waynick, Mo Clydesdale, Rose Hernandez, Anne Frasco and Rhodes Garland. All are named to terms that will expire on May 1, 2030.

In other action, the council: