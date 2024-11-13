All-state honors for Streator volleyball; Little Ten released all-conference team: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Streator's Aubrey Jacobs spikes the ball past the Ottawa block this past season. (Scott Anderson)

Girls volleyball

Pair of Bulldogs get all-state honors: Two Streator players were on the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association All-State lists released earlier this week.

Junior right side Aubrey Jacobs won a spot on the IVCA’s second team in Class 3A, while senior setter Emma Rambo received honorable mention.

Little Ten announces its all-stars: The Little Ten Conference has released its 2024 all-conference team for girls volleyball, with conference champion Newark scoring four selections – senior Adrianna Larsen (unanimous), fellow seniors Addison Ness and Elle Norquist as well as sophomore setter Taylor Jeffers.

Other Times-area Little Ten honorees on the 13-player all-conference team were Serena sophomore Anna Hjerpe (unanimous) and Earlville junior Bailey Miller.

Boys bowling

Geneseo 3,613, Ottawa 3,160: At Geneseo, the visiting Pirates were defeated despite a 626 series (258 high game) from Will Znaniecki and a 555 (199) off the hands of Caden Walter.