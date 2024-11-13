November 13, 2024
NewsThank You VeteransSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

All-state honors for Streator volleyball; Little Ten released all-conference team: The Times Tuesday Roundup

By Shaw Local News Network
Streator's Aubrey Jacobs spikes the ball past Ottawa's Ella Schmitz and teammate Addison Duggan on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 in Kingman Gym at Ottawa High School.

Streator's Aubrey Jacobs spikes the ball past the Ottawa block this past season. (Scott Anderson)

Girls volleyball

Pair of Bulldogs get all-state honors: Two Streator players were on the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association All-State lists released earlier this week.

Junior right side Aubrey Jacobs won a spot on the IVCA’s second team in Class 3A, while senior setter Emma Rambo received honorable mention.

Little Ten announces its all-stars: The Little Ten Conference has released its 2024 all-conference team for girls volleyball, with conference champion Newark scoring four selections – senior Adrianna Larsen (unanimous), fellow seniors Addison Ness and Elle Norquist as well as sophomore setter Taylor Jeffers.

Other Times-area Little Ten honorees on the 13-player all-conference team were Serena sophomore Anna Hjerpe (unanimous) and Earlville junior Bailey Miller.

Boys bowling

Geneseo 3,613, Ottawa 3,160: At Geneseo, the visiting Pirates were defeated despite a 626 series (258 high game) from Will Znaniecki and a 555 (199) off the hands of Caden Walter.

Have a Question about this article?