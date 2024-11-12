Last day to pay property taxes Nov. 13 in La Salle County

There is a payment box for La Salle County property taxes in the east parking lot of the La Salle County Governmental Complex, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

Wednesday, Nov. 13, is the last day to pay property taxes in La Salle County before they are sold at the tax sale.

The drop box will be closed 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13. All payments must be in the treasurer’s office at 707 E. Etna Road in Ottawa by 4:30 p.m. No payments, even postmarked payments will be accepted after Wednesday, Nov. 13. All unpaid taxes will be sold Thursday, Nov. 14.

If your unpaid real estate or mobile home taxes were not in the La Salle County Treasurer’s Office by Sept. 26 you should have received a certified letter.

A $10 certified letter fee is added to any payments not received in the treasurer’s office by Sept. 26. The penalty interest amount changes after the 11th of each month for the first installment and after the ninth for the second installment. Because of the timing of the letters, they will reflected interest as of Oct. 12.

For payments made before Oct. 12, call the treasurer’s office at 815-434-8219, option 4, or refer to your tax bill. The $10 Certified letter fee must be included in all payments not in the office by Sept. 26.

Oct. 3 was the last day the treasurer’s office accepted personal checks and the last day to pay by e-check online. The treasurer’s office only accepts cash, certified funds, cashier’s check, money order and credit card for payment. You can pay by credit card online until Wednesday, Nov. 13. You will be able to pay by credit card in the treasurer’s office until Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The week of Oct. 14 all unpaid taxes were published in local newspapers.