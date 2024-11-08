OSF to expand wound care services to Peru

OSF HealthCare announced the expansion of its OSF Wound Care services to Peru. (Scott Anderson)

This new addition will provide Illinois Valley residents with greater accessibility to advanced wound care treatments within their own community. Located at 1403 Sixth St., the OSF Wound Care clinic will officially open on Monday, Nov. 11, in Peru.

The Peru clinic is equipped with hyperbaric chambers, a crucial resource for treating chronic, non-healing wounds, OSF said in a news release. OSF HealthCare said the expansion reflects a commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible care across the region, ensuring that specialized medical treatments are readily available to more residents.

“We are excited to bring wound care services back to the Illinois Valley,” president of OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center Dawn Trompeter said in a news release. “This new clinic reflects our mission to provide exceptional healthcare services to more communities, allowing patients to receive the specialized care they need without traveling long distances.”

The Peru clinic is part of OSF HealthCare’s regional, team-based approach to wound care. Patients benefit from coordinated care among centers of excellence across the region, with additional providers and clinics in Ottawa, Streator and Princeton.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 815-221-1360 or 815-431-5600.