Peru committee raises $12,219 at golf outing for Christmas charity

Peru’s Health and Wellness Committee raised a record $12,219 during its fifth annual charity golf outing to support Blue & Red Christmas for Kids.

The event took place Sept. 7 at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Director of Human Resources Kim Reese said the outing had 80 golfers and 43 organizations and local businesses as sponsors, as well as 46 local businesses and restaurants that donated items to be used as raffle items and prizes.

Reese said 100% of the proceeds will go to Blue & Red Christmas for Kids, a Christmas program established in 2013 by the Peru police and fire departments.

Police Chief Sarah Raymond said volunteers will wrap presents and shop for the program.

The first place team was Greg Sarver, Gary Barnett, Steve Sash and Kenney Jones. The longest drive went to John Bellino and Kelsey Brannen, closest to the pin went to Todd Kieswetter and Ann Hoffman and the longest putt went to Ryan Shevlin and Raymond.

Reese said over the past five years the charity golf outing has raised $53,872 to various charities.

“We are super proud of that,” she said. “I just want to thank everybody that has made this possible to these worthy organizations over the years.”