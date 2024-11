BCR postseason volleyball update, Nov. 6

Members of the Erie-Prophetstown volleyball team gather during a timeout while playing Seneca in the Class 2A Sectional semifinal game on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 at Bureau Valley High School. (Scott Anderson)

A look at area postseason scores and pairings:

Class 1A Williamsfield Sectional

Tuesday’s semifinals

(2) Glasford Illini Bluffs def. (1) Wethersfield

(2) Henry-Senachwine def. (1) Brimfield (26-4-1) vs.7 p.m.

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (2) Glasford Illini Bluffs (24-8) vs. (2) Henry-Senachwine (30-7), 7 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Lewistown Supersectional on Monday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. against the Hartsburg Sectional winner.

Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Sectional

Tuesday’s semifinals

(1) Cissna Park def. (6) Yorkville Christian 25-20, 25-23

(2) Lexington def. (1) Marquette 25-13, 25-18

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (1) Cissna Park (32-3) vs. (2) Lexington (29-7), 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Lexington Supersectional on Monday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. against the Tuscola Sectional winner.

Class 2A Bureau Valley Sectional

Tuesday’s semifinals

(2) El Paso-Gridley def. (1) Orion 26-24, 25-12

(2) Erie-Prophetstown def. (1) Seneca 25-16, 25-22

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (2) El Paso-Gridley (29-6) vs. (2) Erie-Prophetstown (32-3-2), 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Seneca Supersectional on Monday, Nov. 11 against the Manteno Sectional winner.

Class 3A Ottawa Sectional

Tuesday’s semifinals

(2) Geneseo def. (1) Morton 18-25, 26-24, 25-18

(2) Bartonville Limestone def. (7) Dixon 25-14, 25-20

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (2) Geneseo (26-8) vs. (2) Bartonville Limestone (29-9), 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Pontiac Supersectional on Monday, Nov. 11 against the Kankakee Sectional winner.