VAC of Northern Illinois buys Peru Pizza House property

The Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois will soon have a new place to call home as CEO Nate Kloster announced the organization’s purchase of the Peru Pizza House property during the Peru City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Maribeth Wilson)

The Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois, which operates Meals on Wheels, soon will have a new place to call home as CEO Nate Kloster announced the organization’s purchase of the Peru Pizza House.

Kloster said at Monday’s Peru City Council meeting the center has outgrown its space in La Salle on St. Vincent’s Avenue and purchased the property at 1702 Fourth St. in Peru for $450,000.

“It’s a perfect location,” he said. “A perfect site. That 5,000 square foot footprint. This has a 1,600 square foot kitchen, which is just right on the mark of what we were needing.”

Kloster said the organization was excited to be able to reach an agreement and are in the process of fundraising concurrently for the purchase.

Last year, VAC delivered more than 146,000 meals to individuals in La Salle, Ottawa and Streator, he said.

“Our La Salle kitchen did over half of that,” Kloster said. “Over 76,000 meals.”

Meals on Wheels delivers meals to homebound senior citizens (60 or older) and persons with disabilities throughout La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. The service includes hot noontime, freshly prepared cold and frozen meals for daily dining.

VAC also serves congregate meals throughout the week, where seniors can interact and have a meal together.

The council approved a parking license agreement to allow VAC to park its delivery vehicles on city-owned space on the south side of the purchased building.

“We have about 12 vehicles that we use to deliver meals everyday out of this kitchen and we have to have parking,” Kloster said. “So, it’s critical that this location has adequate parking.”

Kloster said the property has really been an ideal find with another positive including taking congregate off-site. So, the organization doesn’t need to worry about seniors walking in or getting into the facility.

“We’re just really excited to be coming to this community and look forward to a long future,” he said.