Racing to return to La Salle speedway with new partnership

There will be collaborative effort to bring racing and entertainment back to the Illinois Valley at the La Salle Speedway and Entertainment Center.

The La Salle Speedway and Entertainment Center announced it has reached a partnership with local businessman, Justin McCoy and his wife Jenna (owners of G&M Recycling and Disposal, Inc. in Streator). This is a multi-year partnership that will see long time Promoter Tony Izzo Jr. oversee the day-to-day operations.

“I just love this place,” McCoy said in a news release. “I always have said this place is like home to me since I came here as a little kid and sat in these very grandstands and watched some of the best racing I’ve ever seen. The Izzos’ brought premier events year after year, and we plan to do the same.”

Izzo said he is excited to work with someone who has such a passion for racing and such a passion for the La Salle Speedway Entertainment Center.

“He (Justin) is the spark and driving force to getting this project going and to bringing great entertainment back to LaSalle,” Izzo said in the news release.

Izzo also mentioned he has been in contact with almost every sanctioning body and they are excited and interested in coming back to La Salle. Some of the other events the group plan to have are monster truck events, demolition derbies, movies in the field, concerts and flea markets.

There will be a limited number of races in 2025 as the group is looking to put on one to two races a month beginning in May to October.

The crews have been at work replacing grandstand boards, demolishing the old concession stand, installing an all new victory lane, updating fencing, electricity, prepping for an all-new party deck in turn 4, among other improvements, the news release said.