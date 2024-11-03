Ottawa’s Shaylen Quinn advances to 2A state XC meet: The Times Saturday Roundup

Girls cross country

Ottawa’s Quinn qualifies for 2A state, Sandwich’s Weber wins Metamora Sectional: At Black Partridge Park in Metamora, the Pirates’ Shaylen Quinn (25th, 19 minutes, 15.95 seconds) advanced from Saturday’s Metamora Class 2A Sectional and will run at next weekend’s state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

The Indians’ Sunny Weber won the sectional title, completing the course in 16:23.19, just over 31 seconds ahead of runner-up Zoe Carter of Normal University.

Following Sandwich, which finished 10th and failed to move on as a team, were Joanna Rivera (46th, 19:40.36), Karlee Henkins (63rd, 20:15.47), Erin Lissman (81st, 20:47.44), Emily Urbanski (83rd, 20:54.91) and Karlie Hardekopf (90th, 21:12.83) and Kayla Kressin (91st, 21:18.34).

Also for Ottawa, Georgia Kirk Patrick (19:52.37) placed 55th and Addyson Miller (20:17.55) 65th.

Seneca senior Evelyn O'Connor (Brian Hoxsey)

Seneca advances to 1A state meet: At Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island, the Fighting Irish placed sixth in the Rock Island Alleman Class 1A Sectional with 175 points — led by a 13th-place finish by Evelyn O’Connor (19:14) — to qualify as a team for next Saturday’s state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Winnebago (66) won the title, with Byron (133) finishing runner-up.

Following O’Connor for Seneca were Natalie Misener (18th, 19:33), Lily Mueller (48th, 21:16), Lila Coleman (61st, 21:41), Julie Mueller (75th, 22:22), Ruthie Steffes (109th, 24:30) and Aubrie Jackson (131st, 25:41).

Fieldcrest, which failed to move on after placing 19th, was led by Hannah Schumacher (82nd, 22:46), Macy Gochanour (91st, 23:33), Emily Tooley (121st, 25:09), TeriLynn Timmerman (124th, 25:12) and Emma Martin (133rd, 25:45).

Also failing to advance as individuals were Marquette’s Maggie Jewett (24th, 20:03) and Somonauk’s Emma Rominski (62nd, 21:42).

Boys cross country

Somonauk’s Stillwell, Fieldcrest’s Krischel advance to state: At Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island, the Bobcats’ Landin Stillwell (8th, 16:06) and the Knights’ Caleb Krischel (24th, 16:53) advanced from the Rock Island Alleman Class 1A Sectional as individuals to next Saturday’s state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Somonauk (18th, 467) and Seneca (20th, 491) failed to advance as teams, while Rockford Christian (57) won the title and Winnebago (77) placed second.

Following Stillwell for Somonauk were Gunnar Swenson (88th, 18:36), Aidan Wesson (138th, 20:34), Wyatt Hannibal (144th, 20:55), Porter Snider (148th, 21:36), Dylan Jones (150th, 22:23) and Daniel Shapiama (153rd, 23:39).

The Irish were led by Callum Wright (eighth, 18:22), followed by Jaxson Finch (99th, 18:52), James Zydron (109th, 19:01), Nathan Aye (134th, 20:09), Connor Pabian (137th, 20:32), Brady Fort (141st, 20:46) and Pierce Gilbertson (143rd, 20:53).

Ottawa junior Lucas Farabaugh (Brian Hoxsey)

Ottawa’s Farabaugh, Sandwich have season end: At Black Partridge Park in Metamora, the Pirates’ Lucas Farabaugh and the Sandwich team had the season end at the Metamora Class 2A Sectional.

Farabaugh placed 81st in a season-best time of 16:53.46

Sandwich, which placed 13th, was led by Alan Parkison (57th, 16:30.4), followed by Alex Walsh (63rd, 16:34.25), Logan Trigg (92nd, 17:07.71), Josh Schaefers (94th, 17:10.3), Nolan Minard (105th, 17:27.25), Lincoln Minard (131st, 19:21.77) and Parker Eberle (137th, 20:27.96).