How did my La Salle County school do on the 2024 Illinois School Report Card?

REFER – A chart showing how La Salle County-area schools were designated by the Illinois State Board of Education. (Emily Coleman)

Each year, the Illinois State Board of Education grades schools across the state in how they compare to their peers.

The rankings – comprehensive, intensive, targeted, commendable and exemplary – are a change from previous designations under the No Child Left Behind Act that labeled schools as “failing.”

Instead, these rankings deem the top 10% of schools statewide exemplary and the bottom 5% comprehensive. The majority of schools receive the commendable designation unless they have one or more student group performing in the bottom 5%. If that’s the case, then they’re targeted.

[ Read more: Can La Salle County students read and do math at grade level? ]

Search below to see how your school did this year and last. To scroll through the schools, use the page icon at the top right.