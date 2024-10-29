Princeton moves on, BV falls in regional openers: BCR Roundup, Monday, Oct. 28

VOLLEYBALL

At Minonk: No. 6 Princeton opened postseason play with a 25-23, 25-14 win over No. 9 Kewanee Monday in the Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional.

Ellie Harp led the Tigresses with eight kills and 12 points while Keely Lawson added eight points, two aces and seven kills. Also for PHS, Kathy Maciczak had seven kills, Makayla Hecht had 24 assists and seven points, Caroline Keutzer had nine digs and five points and Camryn Driscoll had six digs and five points.

The Tigresses (20-13) will face No. 2 El Paso-Gridley (24-7) at 6 p.m. Tuesday back at Minonk.

At Orion: No. 8 Bureau Valley saw its season come to a close with a 25-12, 25-14 loss to No. 6 Rockridge in Monday’s Class 2A Orion Regional.

The Storm bow out at 16-15-3.

The Rockets (18-11) advance to Tuesday’s semifinals at 6 p.m. against No. 1 Orion.