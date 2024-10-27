Suspect arrested in Ottawa home invasion

Ottawa police are investigating an overnight residential break-in that resulted in a weapon charge, but police say no firearm was brandished.

Jason J. Pegues, 39, of Ottawa was taken into custody at 8:27 a.m. Sunday by Ottawa police, according to the intake report at La Salle County Jail. A detention hearing is tentatively set for Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court.

Pegues is being held on preliminary charges of home invasion, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery. The controlling charge, home invasion, is a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

Details still are emerging, but Capt. Kyle Booras of the Ottawa Police Department said officers were dispatched around 2:45 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of West Main Street. A fight was reported at the scene but Booras confirmed there was no gun used in the commission.

