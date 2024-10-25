OSF adds family nurse practitioner to Princeton primary care center

A new OSF Healthcare sign is erected near the Building B entrance at 920 West Street at the former IVCH and St. Margaret's Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024 in in Peru (Scott Anderson)

OSF HealthCare added a new primary care provider to its staff to serve Princeton and the surrounding areas.

The addition of Bridget Pratt, APRN, on Oct. 13 ensures increased access for patients in need of primary care at OSF Medical Group – Primary Care, located at 535 Park Ave. E., Princeton, OSF said in a news release.

Pratt, a board-certified family nurse practitioner, offers a range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of patients, OSF said. Her expertise includes wellness visits, long-term condition management for conditions like diabetes or hypertension and preventive care, OSF said.

She received both her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing. She is committed to patient-centered care and looks forward to working with patients to achieve their health goals, according to OSF.

New or existing patient appointments with Pratt or a member of her care team can be made online using OSF MyChart or by calling 815-875-4531.