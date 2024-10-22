Jaylei Leininger, Woodland top LaMoille-Ohio: The Times Monday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Woodland 2, LaMoille-Ohio 0: At the Warrior Dome in rural Streator, the Warriors earned a 25-10, 25-13 victory over the Lions on Monday.

Jaylei Leininger led the way for Woodland with 16 service points, including six aces, a kill and five digs. Ella Derossett had 18 assists, six service points, three aces and a kill, Grace Longmire had 10 kills and two blocks, and Malayna Pitte recorded six kills and four blocks.

Earlville 2, Hiawatha 0: At Kirkland, Bailey Miller had 10 kills and nine digs as the Red Raiders won 25-8, 25-23 over the Hawks in Little Ten Conference action.

Jacey Helgesen served 14 points and four aces for Earlville. Payton Actis had 10 assists.

Amboy 2, Somonauk 1: At Amboy, the Bobcats fell to 11-9 on the season with a 25-23, 19-25, 25-23 loss to the Clippers.

Somonauk was led by Ady Werner (seven kills, nine points, two aces, 15 digs), Abby Hohmann (five kills), Aubrey Chiavario (four kills), Brooke Bahrey (seven assists), Addie Britt (six assists), Bella Rolf (nine digs), Calli Snider (nine digs) and Addie Britt (11 points, four aces).

Newark 2, Prairie Central 0: At Newark, the Norsemen improved to 22-9 on the season with a 25-12, 25-21 triumph over the Hawks.

Newark was paced by Adrianna Larsen (eight kills), Addison Ness (six kills, three aces), Addison Long (five kills), Elle Norquist (eight digs, two aces) and Taylor Jeffers (22 assists, nine digs).

Woodstock North 2, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the Indians (15-15) dropped a 25-20, 25-4 Kishwaukee River Conference decision to the Thunder.

Seneca 2, Serena 1: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (27-5) defeated the Huskers (9-12) led by Lainie Olson (32 assists), Audry McNabb (13 kills), Brooklyn Sheedy (nine kills) and Franki Meyers (eight kills).

Girls swimming

L-P co-op sweeps Reverse Order Invite: At Morrison, the Cavaliers won all 11 events to easily claim the title in the five-team Morrison Reverse Order Invitational. The Cavaliers tallied 481 points to beat second-place Rock Island (260).

Anna Weitl, Sam Nauman, Finley Jobst and Emma Short each won two individual events.

Weitl won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:23.36) and 100 freestyle (1:00.98), Nauman claimed the 100 backstroke (1:03.21) and 200 freestyle (2:05.68), Jobst took first in the 100 butterfly (1:07.51) and the 200 individual medley (2:32.51), and Short was victorious in the 500 freestyle (5:49.65) and the 50 freestyle (28.87 seconds).

Anna Weitl, Short, Jobst and Nauman won the 400 freestyle relay (4:18.27) and the 200 medley relay (2:02.93), while Emily Lowery, Addisyn Budnick, Lily Miller and Clara Weitl won the 200 freestyle relay (1:55.59).