Bureau County grand jury: October 16, 2024

The following cases were considered Wednesday by the Bureau County Grand Jury.

Jacob D. Williams, 23, of Princeton was indicted for the Class 4 felony offenses of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Cocaine) and possession of a fraudulent driver’s license. He is accused of possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine and for possessing a fraudulent driver’s license with a false birthdate. A conservation officer from the Illinois Conservation Police testified before the Grand Jury. The defendant is on pretrial release.

Joshua D. Gilsdorf, 39, of Princeton was indicted for two counts of the Class 4 felony offense of reckless discharge of a firearm and two counts of the Class 4 felony offense of aggravated assault. He is accused of discharging the firearm in a reckless manner by firing the pistol in close proximity at two different individuals and placing those individuals in reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery. A sergeant from Bureau County Sheriff’s Office testified before the grand jury. The defendant is on pretrial release.

Jonathon L. Cooper, 28, of Spring Valley was indicted for the Class 3 Felony offense of criminal damage to government supported property. He is accused of damaging a piece of equipment at the Bureau County Jail by throwing a tablet on the floor causing damage to the tablet. A deputy from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office testified before the Grand Jury. The defendant is not in custody for this offense.

Nathan D. Benavidez, 40, of Princeton was indicted for the Class 2 felony offense of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. He is accused of delivering less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine to another. An agent from the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team testified before the Grand Jury. The defendant is on pretrial release.

Lonny K. Farmer, 50, of Princeton was indicted for the Class X felony offense of aggravated DUI and the Class 4 felony offense driving while license revoked. He is accused of driving a motor vehicle, while under the influence of alcohol at a time when his driving privilege were revoked. An officer from the Spring Valley Police Department testified before the Grand Jury. The defendant is on pretrial release.

Devonte L. Williams, 26, of Granville was indicted for the Class 3 felony offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He is accused of possessing less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. In addition, he was also indicted for the Class 3 felony offense of theft, a separate occurrence and is accused of taking control over property belonging to another with a total value exceeding $500 but less than $10,000 and intending to deprive the owner of the property permanently of the use of benefit of the property. A sergeant from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office testified before the Grand Jury for both indictments. This defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office following a detention hearing.

George E. Burson, Jr., 50, of Elburn, was indicted for Class 4 felony offense driving while license revoked. He is accused of driving a motor vehicle at a time when his driving privilege were revoked and has four prior convictions for driving while his license was revoked. A trooper from the Illinois State Police testified before the Grand Jury. The defendant is on pretrial release.

Aracely J. Nunez, 47, of Spring Valley, was indicted for the Class 4 felony offense of retail theft/subsequent offense. She is accused of taking possession of merchandise offered for sale, of a Princeton retail mercantile establishment, with the intention of depriving that business permanently of the possession of such merchandise without paying the full retail value of such merchandise, and such merchandise having a full retail value less than $300 and the defendant was previously convicted of retail theft in 2022. An Officer from the Princeton Police Department testified before the Grand Jury. The defendant is currently on pretrial release.

These indictments were presented to the Grand Jury by Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and First Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Anderson. The indictments were returned before Judge Geno Caffarini and Judge James Andreoni.

These indictments are only accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.