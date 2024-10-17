Field trip brings Illinois Valley manufacturing to life for high schoolers

High school students from 12 area districts briefly became welders, pneumatics system operators or machinery operators during a daylong field trip that introduced them to Illinois Valley manufacturing and college training opportunities that reflect that local environment. They delighted in showing off skills at welding simulators, flipping switches on pneumatics simulators, and watching demonstrations on IVCC’s machinery lab factory floor. After plant tours earlier, students assembled on campus as company representatives displayed their products and answered questions. The 2024 Discover Manufacturing Expo is presented by IVCC, North Central Regional Betterment Coalition (NCRBC), Business Employment Skills Team (BEST), and Starved Rock Associates for Career and Technical Education (SRAVTE). (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

A sea of purple sweatshirts emblazoned with a 2024 Discover Manufacturing Expo logo filled Illinois Valley Community College’s gym and the Community Technology Center hallways Tuesday, worn by 170 high school students on a unique field trip to explore potential career opportunities in the manufacturing industry.

After touring local plants, where some students were given a chance to use equipment simulators on site, they arrived on campus and met representatives of a dozen companies that showcased their products and fielded questions about careers and products.

Students representing 12 high schools in the college district rotated from the gym to the CTC for break-out sessions led by IVCC faculty in welding, robotics, pneumatics, computer aided design and advanced machining.

October is Manufacturing Month, recognizing the industry as a key multi-billion-dollar engine powering the state’s economy and employing almost 10 percent of the state’s workforce.

Some students got to see in person and on a grand scale operations they were already familiar with or interested in, while others found the field trip an eye-opener to the array of career options.

An Ottawa Marquette Academy High School student said it was fun to explore different things and explore opportunities.

After completing a round in the gym, a group of La Salle-Peru High School students took a break in the CTC, saying they enjoyed some hands-on activities at the plant they had toured and were discovering what IVCC had to offer to launch them into that field.

Participating companies included: Allegion, Princeton; Canam Steel Corp, Peru; Epsilyte, LLC, Peru; SABIC Innovative Plastics, Ottawa; HCC, Inc, Mendota; Machinery Maintenance/Valley Fabrication/OnSite Repair, LaSalle; Vactor Manufacturing, Streator; Black Bros. Co., Mendota; Garden Denver, Princeton; Constellation, Seneca; Carus, La Salle, and GAF Peru.

Participating high schools were: Ottawa; Seneca; Princeton; Putnam County; Marquette; Henry; Spring Valley Hall; La Moille; La Salle-Peru; Mendota; Woodland and St. Bede.

This year’s 10th Expo was hosted by IVCC, North Central Regional Betterment Coalition, Business Employment Skills Team and Starved Rock Associates for Career and Technical Education.