Chief Senachwine DAR tours Pulsifier House in Hennepin

Chief Senachwine Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter members and guests ascend to the second floor during their tour on Oct. 4, 2024, of the Pulsifer House, an 1844 historical home in Hennepin. Furnishings authentic to the period fill the home of Edward Pulsifer, prominent businessman in Hennepin in the 1840s. (Photo provided by Sharon Bittner)

Members and guests of Chief Senachwine Chapter National Society Daughters of America toured Pulsifer House in Hennepin during its regular October meeting.

Guide for the tour of the 1844 brick Federal/Georgian townhouse with a Greek Revival interior was Karen Bailey, member of the Putnam County Historical Society. Beautiful furnishings, accurate to the time period of the home of businessman Edward Pulsifer and his family, grace the dwelling.

The business meeting, held in the historical society’s meeting hall, was called to order by Regent pro tem Sharon Bittner. Food items and monetary donations for the chapter’s Day of Service project – donating to the Henry Food Pantry – were collected. The Day of Service Project is held in all DAR chapters on Oct. 11, recognizing the founding of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution on that date in 1890.

New member Sandy Miller of Magnolia was welcomed into the chapter. Her patriot is Elias Edens of South Carolina who served with the Third SC Regiment (Rangers) of the line and participated in the Battle of Eutaw Springs. Miller received a gift bag of DAR items as well as a copy of her approved application.

Officers and chairmen reported on recent activities. Of special interest was the Constitution Week report noting six mayoral proclamations and displays at area schools and libraries. The entire 285-member Henry Grade School student body and 60 staff members rang bells on Sept. 17 to commemorate the U.S. resolution naming Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.

Equally involved in Constitution Week activities was Henry-Senachwine High School where staff memos, bulletin boards, Fun Facts competition, morning announcements, Bells Across America and other activities occurred.

Information was shared on the Marquis de Lafayette’s tour of the United States 200 years ago, which began in Aug. 1824. His tour schedule for October and November was outlined. Lafayette visited 50 cities in the first five months of his tour.

The chapter hosted an information table Oct. 13 at the Toluca Coal Mine Association‘s Coal Mine History Day.

The next meeting of the Chief Senachwine Chapter will be a joint meeting with the Princeton-Illinois Chapter at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Underground Inn. Christina Bannon, Illinois State regent, will be the guest of the two chapters and will also address the group with her topic of “Working Together, Making a Difference.”