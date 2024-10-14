October 14, 2024
Bureau County marriages: Sept. 10-Oct. 2, 2024

By Rita Roberts
The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse. (Shaw Media file photo)

The following marriage licenses recently were recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:

  • Jessica Ruth Simmons of Kewanee and Xander Ryan Phillis of Kewanee
  • Alec Jerald Wills of Morris and Katie Nicole McGinn of Coal City
  • Taylor Lynn Elaine Pulley of Dunlap and Dylan Robert Medina of Dunlap
  • Eric Matthew Bissonette of Merrillville, Indiana, and Lindsey Kate Rediger of Princeton
  • Michael Taylor Thompson of Princeton and Zabrina Dolores Karns of Princeton
  • Brittney Alyce Facemire of Walnut and Travis Edward Dean Cline of Walnut
  • Joshua Wade McComb of Morris and Ashley Marie Burke of Morris
  • Rachel Anne Smyth of Kewanee and Drew Alan Stiegelmeyer of Kewanee
  • Mary Kate Carr of Princeton and Richard Gordon Showen Jr. of Princeton
  • Robin Detrice Fulara of Spring Valley and Ernie Somogyi of Spring Valley
  • Allie Marie Martunek of Ladd and William Donald Meyers IV of Ladd
  • Mackenzy Elaynr Funderberg of Princeton and Steven Tyler Lee Perry of Princeton
  • Michael John Blair of Spring Valley and Lisa Ann Masters of Spring Valley
  • Jared Cruz Puente of Princeton and Emily Rose Hoscheid of Princeton
  • Michael Wade Hayden of Putnam and Kelsie Marie Koser of Putnam
  • David Alan Yeager of DePue and Xena Faith Ginter of DePue
