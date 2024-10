The Times area prep sports schedule for Oct. 13-19

Ottawa’s Chandler Creedon lines up his putt during the Interstate 8 Tournament at the Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

A schedule of high school sporting events for the coming week:

Monday, Oct. 14

Cross country: Marquette, Seneca, Fieldcrest, Somonauk in Amboy Columbus Day Invitational (Shady Oaks CC), 10 a.m.

Boys soccer: Rochelle at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Marquette, Woodland, Seneca, Henry-Sen., St. Bede in Tri-County Tournament (Marquette)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Boys soccer: Ottawa at Streator (James St.), 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Ottawa at Mendota, St. Bede at Streator, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Ottawa at Morris, Streator at Manteno, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Fieldcrest, Parkview Christian at Sandwich, Newark at Somonauk, Serena at Plano, LaMoille/Ohio at Earlville, Leland at DePue, 6:45 p.m.; Marquette, Woodland, Seneca, Henry-Sen., St. Bede in Tri-County Tournament (Marquette)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Boys soccer: Morris at Streator (James St.), 4:30 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – Earlville at DePue/Hall, 4:30 p.m.; 1A Somonauk Regional – Sandwich at Indian Creek, 4:15 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Sandwich at Woodstock, Flanagan-Cornell at LeRoy, 6:45 p.m.; Marquette, Woodland, Seneca, Henry-Sen., St. Bede in Tri-County Tournament (Marquette)

Thursday, Oct. 17

Boys soccer: Streator at La Salle-Peru, 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball: La Salle-Peru at Ottawa, Lisle at Streator, 6 p.m.; Fieldcrest at Flanagan-Cornell, Somonauk at DePue, Hiawatha at Newark, Serena at Earlville, Hinckley-Big Rock at Leland, 6:45 p.m.; Marquette, Woodland, Seneca, Henry-Sen., St. Bede in Tri-County Tournament (Marquette)

Friday, Oct. 18

Football: Marquette at Seneca, FCW at Ridgewood Co-Op, Fieldcrest at Tuscola, 7 p.m.; Rochelle at Ottawa, Reed-Custer at Streator, 7:15 p.m.; Sandwich at Woodstock North, 7:30 p.m.

Boys golf: IHSA State Finals, Bloomington-Normal

Girls golf: IHSA State Finals, Decatur

Boys soccer: 1A Serena Regional – Mendota vs. Earvlille/DePue winner, 4 p.m.; 1A Somonauk Regional – Somonauk/Leland/Newark vs. Sandwich/Indian Creek winner, 4:30 p.m., Westminster vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Coal City, La Salle-Peru, Mendota, Morris, Ottawa, St. Bede, Streator in 1A Ottawa Sectional

Saturday, Oct. 19

Cross country: Ottawa in Interstate 8 Meet (Kishwaukee College), Streator hosts Illinois Central Eight Meet (Eastwood), Sandwich in Kishwaukee River Meet (Milky Way Park, Harvard), 9 a.m.; Fieldcrest in HOIC Meet (Lower Lake Park, Eureka), 10 a.m.

Boys golf: IHSA State Finals, Bloomington-Normal

Girls golf: IHSA State Finals, Decatur

Boys soccer: 1A Serena Regional – Serena vs. Princeton, 11 a.m.

Girls tennis: Coal City, La Salle-Peru, Mendota, Morris, Ottawa, St. Bede, Streator in 1A Ottawa Sectional

Girls volleyball: Streator in Mendota Invitational, Seneca, Serena in Seneca’s Irish Invitational, Newark in Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Moldenhauer Classic, 8 a.m.; Sandwich, Leland in LaMoille/Ohio Invitational, 9 a.m.