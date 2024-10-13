Stray embers believed to have ignited field fire near Spring Valley

Firefighters from companies across the Illinois Valley rushed to rural Spring Valley on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, to extinguish a fire encompassing an unspecified number of acres. Stray embers from a controlled burn are believed to be the source. (Tom Collins)

Firefighters from companies across the Illinois Valley rushed to rural Spring Valley on Sunday afternoon to extinguish a fire encompassing an unspecified number of acres. Stray embers from a controlled burn are believed to be the source.

Firefighters are concentrating their efforts on a parcel located west of Route 89 across from the cemetery and just south of the Walmart distribution center and Spring Valley Ford. There, smoke from a yet unknown number of acres was billowing into the sky.

Spring Valley Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus said a controlled burn Saturday is believed to have left some embers that were kicked up by strong winds Saturday into a neighboring field. Firefighters could be seen spraying from several points, primarily from north of the burning acres.

The Illinois Valley is under a severe weather alert with gusts between 25 and 40 mph forecast into early Sunday evening. These winds along with cured crops and low humidity levels, will lead to very high fire danger, the National Weather Service said in a statement. Any fires that develop in cured crop lands will spread quickly and could become difficult to control. A number of local fire departments have posted burn bans for Sunday.

Additionally, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows Bureau and La Salle counties under a moderate drought, according to a Thursday update.

