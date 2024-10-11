La Salle County opposes coal ash in its landfill

On paper, it’s a tough choice: Bring in more than $3 million in tipping fees or, alternatively, extend the life of La Salle County’s landfill by three years. The La Salle County Board deliberates in this Feb. 8, 2024, file photo. (Scott Anderson)

On paper, it’s a tough choice: Bring in more than $3 million in tipping fees or, alternatively, extend the life of La Salle County’s landfill by three years.

But the La Salle County Board reached a consensus at its meeting Thursday: It would rather preserve the landfill’s current life expectancy of 20 to 25 years.

The board voted by acclamation to fire off a letter opposing the Environmental Protection Agency’s plan to dispose of coal ash at Hennepin Power Plant. The EPA wants to put the coal ash in a nearby landfill and La Salle County is the choice.

The county’s response Thursday was a resounding “no thanks.” The board directed Chairman Don Jensen (R-Deer Park) to send a letter in opposition asking the EPA to come up with a plan B.

Though La Salle County would collect tipping fees well north of $3 million, board member Gelinda Heller (D-Peru) said she wants no part of the coal ash or the money. Coal ash contains carcinogens and heavy metals, she said, and an accident or spill during transfer would pose an environmental hazard.

Board member Jill Bernal (D-Peru) said using the landfill would mean more truck traffic, as well.

“There are so many semis on that road already,” Bernal said.

Actually, the power plant owner doesn’t want to send the coal ash to La Salle County, either.

“The company contacted me in opposition to it (the EPA plan),” Jensen said.

As Jensen explained it, the company would rather bury the coal ash on-site and then cap the site to prevent any ash from being released. The company, he said, wants La Salle County to lend its voice and get the EPA to approve on-site disposal.