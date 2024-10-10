Princeton Rotarians help with library pollinator garden

The Rotary Club of Princeton helped with local efforts, tackling the pollinator garden at the Princeton Public Library to ready it for winter. Those that helped include Rotarians Steve Bouslog, Gary Bruce, Cathy Foes, Tom Kammerer, Laura Kann, Lynn Olds, Ashley Oliver, Joe Park, Pat Schou, Gay Kyle, Annie Nichols, Greg Schaill, Ellen Starr and Michael Strader. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright)

In support of Rotary’s newest Area of Focus, Supporting the Environment, District 6420 is committed to supporting Operation Pollination, a comprehensive worldwide initiative driven by Rotary International and the Environmental Sustainability Rotary Action Group.

ESRAG is one of about 25 Rotary Action Groups recognized by Rotary International that focus on special interests ranging from literacy, endangered species, mental health and more.

ESRAG has six themes: biodiversity, sustainable living, food systems, climate, pollution and circular economy (maximizing the use of limited resources).

Operation Pollination is designed to “inspire and equip communities to create pollinator habitats to help and protect pollinators,” according to the Rotary.

The Rotary Club of Princeton was happy to jump on board to help with local efforts. On Saturday, Sept. 28, nine Rotarians and four members of the community tackled the pollinator garden at the Princeton Public Library to ready it for winter.

The next work day is planned from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, weather permitting.

Those that helped include Rotarians Steve Bouslog, Gary Bruce, Cathy Foes, Tom Kammerer, Laura Kann, Lynn Olds, Ashley Oliver, Joe Park, Pat Schou, Gay Kyle, Annie Nichols, Greg Schaill, Ellen Starr and Michael Strader.