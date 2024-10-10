Princeton library to host Harry Potter themed trivia

Calling all Potterheads! The Princeton Public Library will host a Triwizard Trivia Tournament. (Shaw File photo)

The Harry Potter themed event will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct 18. Entry will be a donation/non-perishable item for the Bureau County Food Pantry (mulligans for additional donations). Teams of up to five players will be allowed. RSVP at the Circulation Desk or call 815-875-1331.

The Library will be closed on Friday, Oct. 11, for a staff in-service/cleaning day.

5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14: Monday Night Movie, theme will celebrate cookbook month. If you would like more information about a particular movie night, call 815-875-1331, ext 200. All movies are free and open to all.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15: Lion with Crown craft.

The library is located at 698 E. Peru St.