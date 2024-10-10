New director of business development for regional economic development group EDCNCI

The Economic Development Corporation of North Central Illinois announced the appointment of Parker Manning as the new director of Business Development. (Photo provided by Parker Manning)

The Economic Development Corp. of North Central Illinois announced the appointment of Parker Manning as its new director of business development.

With a background in accounting, economics, business analytics and research, Manning brings a unique blend of expertise to this role, the agency said in a news release. The EDCNCI represents La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

Manning graduated from Purdue University Northwest in May, earning a bachelor’s degree with majors in business analytics and information and accounting, with a minor in economics.

Manning’s experience includes roles as a research assistant and calculus supplemental instructor at Purdue University Northwest, where he honed skills in regression analysis and leadership. He also served as the data analytics manager for the PNW Information Analytics Club, where he was responsible for managing data and contributing to problem-solving initiatives.

In his new role at EDCNCI, Manning will lead efforts to attract and retain businesses in the north-central Illinois region. His previous work as a research assistant, where he analyzed the effects of economic policies on inflation and education costs, has prepared him to tackle complex economic challenges facing the area.

Manning is enthusiastic about this role.

“I am honored to join the EDCNCI,” Manning said in the release. “I look forward to applying my skills in business analytics to contribute to help north-central Illinois prosper economically.”

During the past three years, the EDCNCI has been looking at ways to enhance the economic development services it provides in the region.

“Parker brings a depth of skills that will enhance our capabilities when working on projects,” the agency said. “He is ready to assist our municipalities in project research and requests of information. He is local resident who has been highly interested in working in the region and using his talents and skills close to home and to serve the region.”