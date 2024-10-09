Shaw Local Radio takes home 4 Silver Dome Awards, including a 1st place recognition

Dani Holland accepts the first place award Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, on behalf of Annie Vinyard for Best PSA Local Charity/Cause for the “Nuttin’ But Net” kids event at the 2024 Illinois Broadcasters Association Silver Dome Awards in Normal. (Shaw Local News Network)

Shaw Local Radio was recognized Tuesday with four 2024 Illinois Broadcasters Association Silver Dome Awards, including taking home the top prize for Best Radio PSA.

Annie Vinyard won a first place award for Best PSA Local Charity/Cause for the “Nuttin’ But Net” kids event.

Dani Holland received a second place award for Best Radio Station Self-Promotion at WALS and a third place for Best Local Radio Newscast.

Zane Trumann was awarded third place for Best Sportscaster for his Morning Sports Update.

The 2024 Illinois Broadcasters Association Silver Dome Award winners were announced Tuesday at the IBA’s annual meeting in Normal. The IBA Silver Dome Awards recognize the best in broadcasting each year.

