Habitat for Humanity selects family with 4 children for Princeton build, eyes spring groundbreaking

Jon J. Scholtes speaks to the Princeton City Council on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, about the Habitat for Humanity build planned to break ground in the spring in Princeton. (Derek Barichello)

Habitat for Humanity La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties has selected a family for a new Princeton home and hopes to break ground in the spring.

The family is local with four children, ages 4, 3 and 18 months and 2 weeks old, Executive Director Jon J. Scholtes told the Princeton City Council on Monday.

The family must put at least 500 hours of volunteer labor into the house or assist at the Habitat ReStore in Peru, whether it’s work or providing meals for volunteers. Once the work on the house is completed, the family will take out a low-interest mortgage loan with the goal of eventually owning the home.

The house is tailored to a family’s needs and the new residents also are involved in conversations about the decor, said Kris Paul, Habitat committee member.

“I am thrilled we found a family,” Paul said. “It’s really touching when you hear they are so excited they have a home for their family and they’ll have enough room for all their children.”

The house will take at least about six months to build and it will be about a year before the family moves in, Paul said.

“Thank you to all of Princeton for all your help,” Paul said. “We’ll need more support going forward, because now comes the hard part when we start breaking ground, we have to have volunteers, whether it’s from churches, schools or companies, anyone that can come help volunteer. They can work on the house, they can donate materials, they can donate money, we’ll take whatever donations.”

Go to https://habitatlbpc.org/ for more information on the local Habitat for Humanity and its projects.