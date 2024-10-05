Pork chop, haluski dinner set Oct. 6 for Keeping Christmas Close to Home in Streator

A pork chop and haluski dinner is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Park Place Conference Center, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator, to raise money for Keeping Christmas Close to Home. (Photo provided by Curt Bedei)

A pork chop and haluski dinner is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Park Place Conference Center, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator, to raise money for Keeping Christmas Close to Home.

The cost is $10 for a pork chop, haluski, beans, applesauce and a dessert. Call 815-510-1526 for curbside availability.

This annual fundraiser helps provide the planning, coordinating and supplying funds for the Streator Christmas parade, holiday markets and other family activities throughout the day in November.