La Salle County Democrats are selling drawdown tickets to support candidates

La Salle County Democrats drawdown tickets are available for sale.

The drawdown is one of the major fundraisers for the La Salle County Democrats group and benefits local candidates. The drawdown is Saturday, Oct. 12, at the La Salle VFW, 2325 Donahue St., La Salle. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the draw starts at 6:30 p.m. Only 200 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $100 and includes two dinners and one drawdown entry. Winners do not have to be present.

There is a $5,000 grand prize and $10,000 in total cash prizes.