Resident-only parking across Streator High School rejected by council

The Streator City Council voted 4-1 on Wednesday against an ordinance that would have restricted non-resident parking on Morrell Street near Streator High School.

Council member David “Moose” Connor was the sole supporter of the proposal.

This topic was initiated by Connor, who placed it as a discussion item on the agenda for a meeting in July.

He presented a petition signed by residents of Morrell Street who requested the ordinance to limit parking by high school staff in front of their homes.

During the last council meeting, several Streator High School staff members expressed their opposition to the ordinance, warning that it could shift parking to other nearby streets.

Superintendent Scott Cameron echoed that sentiment and spoke against the measure during this meeting, emphasizing that parking in the area has not been a significant issue brought up during his three years in the district.

“It’s never been an issue. It’s never been brought to my attention as a superintendent that there were issues across the street,” Cameron said.

Cameron said while the district understands the concerns those residents may have, the current situation is limited. He said the school currently has 229 parking spots, but upcoming construction of a vocational building will reduce that number by 65 spots.

Cameron pointed out the ordinance wouldn’t eliminate the parking problem, as staff members would still need a place to park.

“If you do pass this ordinance for the north side of Morrell, staff members are just going to start parking on the other streets,” he said. “If we close even just the right side down, I just think it only adds to the congestion.”