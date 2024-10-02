Seneca girls XC wins Tri-County Conference title: The Times Tuesday Roundup

The Seneca girls cross country team ran to the Tri-County Conference title on Tuesday at Seneca Ag Farm. (Provided by Seneca High School)

Girls cross country

Seneca 28, Lowpoint-Washburn 36, Henry-Senachwine 67: At the Tri-County Conference meet at the Ag Farm in Seneca, the Fighting Irish — led by individual champion Evelyn O’Connor (19 minutes, 58.5 seconds) — Seneca claimed the team title.

Natalie Misener (20:47.3) also finished fourth for the Irish, followed by Lily Mueller (seventh, 22:47.4), Lila Coleman (ninth, 23:16.1), Julie Mueller (10th, 23:31.4), Ruthie Steffes (13th, 24:46.7) and Aubrie Jackson (15th, 27:29.3).

Marquette’s Maggie Jewett placed sixth in 22:06.4 and Olivia Tamblyn 14th in 27:16.5.

Ottawa places 8th at El Paso: At the El Paso-Gridley Invitational, the Pirates finished eighth with 164 points at the 15-team event.

Ottawa’s top six finishers were Georgia Kirkpatrick (21:39.1), Shaylen Quinn (22:11.6), Addyson Miller (22:56.6), Ailey Harstad (22:59.7), Sophia Hart (23:03.0), Makenzie Blazys (23:20.9) and Sam Ruiz (24:16.0).

Fieldcrest’s Hannah Schumacher finished the race in 25:52.4 and teammate TeriLynn Timmerman in 26:59.7.

Boys cross country

Lowpoint-Washbrun 17, Seneca 55, St. Bede 57, Henry-Senachwine 96: At the Tri-County Conference meet at the Ag Farm in Seneca, the Fighting Irish — led by a fifth-place finish by James Zydron (19:36.7) — finished runner-up to the Wildcats.

Seneca also received solid performances from Jaxson Finch (11th, 19:54.1), Callum Wright (13th, 20:13.8), Landon Hebel (15th, 21.09.6), Brady Fort (19th, 21:35.4), Connor Pabian (23rd, 22:14.7) and Nathan Aye (33rd, 24:22.2).

Marquette’s Mack Thompson finished 8th in 19:44.2 and Logan Leskanich 28th in 24:51.8.

Ottawa finishes 10th at El Paso: At the El Paso-Gridley Invitational, the Pirates finished 10th with 278 points at the 20-team event.

Ottawa’s top six finishers were Atlas Brown (18:31), Lucas Farabaugh (18:35.5), Kaleb Nimke (19:04.3), Grant Smithmeyer (20:28.8), Aries Brown (20:57.3) and Daniel Fisher (21:42.5).

Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel crossed the finish line in 17:29.4

Girls golf

No Sandwich or Somonauk advancers from Marengo: At the Class 1A Marengo Regional at Blackstone Golf Club, the Indians (544) finished eight and Bobcats ninth (557) and had no advancers. Sandwich best finishes came from Brynn Butler (118) and Grace Mikkelson (137), while Somonauk was led by Laynie Wold (118) and Aimee Kleveno (133).

Girls volleyball

Streator 2, Herscher 0: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs improved to 8-9-2 overall and 5-3 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play with a 25-20, 25-18 victory over the Tigers.

Streator was paced by Emma Rambo (seven kills, two aces, six digs, 10 assists), Aubrey Jacobs (seven kills, five assists) and Sonia Proksa (four kills, two aces, eight digs).

Serena 2, Leland 1: At Serena, the Huskers earned a 25-10, 26-28, 25-10 Little Ten Conference win over the Panthers.

Serena was led by Hannah McNelis (30 digs, two kills, two assists), Anna Hjerpe (eight kills, seven aces), Aubrey Duffy (five kills), Macy Mahler (10 assists, 12 service points), Rebekah Shugrue (seven assists, 11 service points) and RayElle Brennan (six digs).

Tremont 2, Flanagan-Cornell 1: At Flanagan, the Falcons fell 23-25, 25-15, 25-14 to the Turks in the Heart of Illinois Conference match.

IMSA 2, Earlville 1: At Aurora, The Red Raiders lost 14-25, 25-23, 25-12 in a LTC match.

Somonauk 2, LaMoille 0: At LaMoille, the Bobcats topped the Lions 25-19, 25-12 in the LTC match.

Boys soccer

Reed-Custer 1, Streator 1 (Reed-Custer won shoot-out): At Braidwood, the Bulldogs fell in the ICE match in a shoot-out with the Comets.

Streator’s Carlos Cueto scored the match-tying goal with nine minutes remaining in regulation.