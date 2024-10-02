Ottawa McKinley Elementary names Champions of the Charter for September 2024

McKinley Elementary School in Ottawa announced its Champions of the Charter for September 2024. The students are honored are Tinlee N., Milly S., Addison S., Ellisyn L., Jade N., Brinley S., Danie B., Brooks N., Arya J., Mia M., Maci M., Brooke A., Declan H., Reagan B., Kessler K., Esme J., Danny B. and Kendall D. (Photo provided by Heather Jackson)

These students have shown extraordinary efforts in doing the right thing, being a positive role model and for demonstrating emotional intelligence, the school said in a news release.

The last names of the students were withheld by the school.