October 02, 2024
OSF to host blessing for pets Oct. 4 in Mendota, Ottawa, Streator, Peru

Pets should be brought on leash, or in carrier

By Derek Barichello
Deacon Ron Wackerlin blesses a trio of dogs (from left) Ernie with Nicole Wirtel; Rosie with Pat Pohl; Millie with Annabel Tomas on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at OSF St. Elizabeth in Ottawa, during the blessing of animals in celebration of St. Francis of Assisi.

In celebration of St. Francis of Assisi, who was known for his love of animals, OSF HealthCare will be hosting a special blessing just for pets. The ceremony is open to the community.

The ceremonies are scheduled:

OSF Saint Paul Medical Center, Mendota, 1401 E. 12th St., Serenity Garden. Pets and parents will come and go for blessings between 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center Ottawa: 1100 East Norris Drive, from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The ceremony will be held in the Gazebo on the east side of the hospital by the Rehab parking lot.

OSF Center for Health Streator: 111 Spring St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The ceremony will be held in the parking lot located northwest of the Center for Health off Tyler Street.

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center Peru: 925 West St, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Location will be outside the West Entrance of hospital.

OSF asks all pets be brought on a leash or in a carrier.

